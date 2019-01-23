Panhandle police activity, Jan. 17 – Jan. 23

Box Butte Co:

-Steven Horn, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Lolo Moreno, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Trini Trejo, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Jane Davis, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Morning Song Little Spotted Horse, Infraction, Fail to use seat belt, Overload front seat/obstruct driver, Fail to use child passenger restraint, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Leonard Gonzales, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Ryan Vankerrebrook, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Fail to appear or comply with citation, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Tristen Whirlwind Horse, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Kamron Seebolm, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license

-Robert Lynn III, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft deception $0-500

-Robert Miller, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Devan Stooksbury, Theft by taking, Theft by Receiving

-Anthony Left Hand, Theft by taking

-Rodger Roose, Theft by shoplifting

-Patrick Little Wolf, Domestic assault

-Bradley Metcalf, Assault on an Officer, Resisting Arrest

-Adam Earleywine, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief

Dawes Co:

-Miguel Aguilar, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-William J. Taylor, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Fail to use turn signal

-Eric D. Rider, Domestic assault

-George Barron, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Augustine Taylor, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Keith Kicker, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd offense, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Veronica Left Hand, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Karissa Byington, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Trenton Rattler, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $501-1,499, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.