Panhandle Police Activity, Jan. 11th – Jan. 18th

Box Butte Co:

-Ruby Bingham, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Shane Schroder, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Obstruct peace officer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Fail to use turn signal

-Angela Cole, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to display proper number of plates

-Veronica Gonzalez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state, Improper/defective vehicle lighting, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Eduardo Guerrero, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

Dawes Co:

Bryan Walking, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Frank Nemeth, Infraction, Failure to report accident, Negligent driving

-Eric Wellnitz, Misdemeanor, Failure to restrain dog

-Dawn Armas, Class 3A Felony, DUI (2 prior), Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Improper/defective vehicle lighting

