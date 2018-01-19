Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Panhandle Police Activity, Jan. 11th – Jan. 18th

Box Butte Co:

Lukas Camacho, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Darik Lujan, Class 2A Felony, Burglary, Class 3 Felony, Possess deadly weapon-prohibited person, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Terroristic threats, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500

Robert Rau, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Terroristic threats, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

Amanda Burri, Class 1D Felony, Possess firearm with FEL 2 drug violation, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 2 Felony, Intent to distribute counterfeit except haz drug, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-rcv stolen property $0-500, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Campos-Reyes, Class 1D Felony, Possess firearm by prohibited person, Possess firearm with FEL 2 drug violation, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 2 Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos except haz drug, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Ruby Bingham, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Shane Schroder, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Obstruct peace officer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Fail to use turn signal
-Angela Cole, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to display proper number of plates
-Veronica Gonzalez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state, Improper/defective vehicle lighting, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint
-Eduardo Guerrero, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

Dawes Co:

Bryan Walking, Misdemeanor, Open container
-Frank Nemeth, Infraction, Failure to report accident, Negligent driving
-Eric Wellnitz, Misdemeanor, Failure to restrain dog
-Dawn Armas, Class 3A Felony, DUI (2 prior), Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound
-Improper/defective vehicle lighting

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

