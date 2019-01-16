Panhandle police activity, Jan. 10 – Jan. 16

Box Butte Co:

-Anthony Leal, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Randy Marshall, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Eric Johnson, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Disobey stop lights

-Perry Ohrtman, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-Ethan Hart, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Infraction, Speeding, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Michael O. Rose, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Jessica Sanchez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Richard Stovall, DUI

-Robert Trejo, Shoplifting

-Francoise Siliki Penda, Domestic assault

-Allison Anne Margaret Luna, Resisting an Officer, Assault

-Russell Weimer, Domestic assault

-Cetan Herrera, Obstructing, Theft by taking

Dawes Co:

-Lance Stasinski, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Trevyn Waldron, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign, Fail to use turn signal

-Richard Reyes, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree, Obstruct a peace officer

-Angelina Romero, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.