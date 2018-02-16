Panhandle Police Activity, Feb. 9th – Feb. 15th

Box Butte Co:

-Roger D Big Crow, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person

-Isaac Beasley, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Ben Harvie, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Annaliese Duhe, Infraction Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-McKenzie Pfeiffer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting

-Nicholas Wood, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-David Julius, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI (2nd offense), Class 1 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to test (2nd offense), Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Angie O’Bryan, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-George Pacheco, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Joe High Hawk, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.