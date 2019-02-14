Panhandle police activity, Feb. 7 – Feb. 14

Box Butte Co:

-Eric Slininger, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Carlos J. Washington, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Arturo Moreno, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Elise Bravo, Possession of a controlled substance

-Ralph Kimmey, Illegal use of a financial transaction Device

-Tyler Golden, DUI (2nd), Leaving the scene

-Dakota Mayo, Possession of a controlled substance

Dawes Co:

-Joseph Clifford, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Matyas Bellu, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Timothy Manning, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Drive left of center

-David Rhembrandt, Class 3A Felony, Sex offender violation

-Rain McClain, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Leo Takes War Bonnet, Class 2A Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/possession of controlled substance Schedule 1, 2, 3, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Mari L. Morgan, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Michael LePage Jr., Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint, Overload front seat/obstruct driver

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.