Panhandle Police Activity, Feb. 3rd – Feb. 8th

Box Butte Co:

-Timothy Overshiner, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable

-Ryan Arrants, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving

-Ruby Bingham, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Kelly Glass, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $500-1,500

-Peggy Lundgren, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Dawes Co:

-Randy Haus, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no account check less than $500

-Ryan Pourier, Class 2A Felony, DUI (3 prior), Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Class 2A Felony, Refuse to submit to test with 3 prior convictions, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license

-David Sautter, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior)

-Dusty Shields, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Robert Stone, Class 2 Felony, Assault 1st degree

-Dean Hawley, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Seth Schuett, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Plates not clear and visiable

-Aaron Trujillo, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less (2nd offense), Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.