Panhandle police activity, Feb. 28 – March 6

Box Butte Co:

-Donna M Murphy, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Victoriano Jacobo, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Kishon Contreras, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Speeding

-Jeremy Picket Pin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Jesse Smith, Terroristc Threats, Obstructing Police

-Victor Valles, Domestic Assault

-Jeffrey Gauna, Resisting an Officer, Assault on an Officer

-Damend Romero, Domestic Assault

Dawes Co:

-Valerie K Townsend, Infraction, Disorderly conduct

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.