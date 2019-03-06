Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Feb. 28 – March 6

Box Butte Co:

Nathan Jones, Class 2A Felony, Burglary, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Donna M Murphy, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500
-Victoriano Jacobo, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500
-Kishon Contreras, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Speeding
-Jeremy Picket Pin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Scotts Bluff Co:

Darrell Hartman, Possession of controlled substance

DJ Gibbons, Possession of controlled substance, Possession of wax drug

Joseph Aguilar, Sexual assault of a Child X6

Katherine Jones, Possession of controlled substance

-Jesse Smith, Terroristc Threats, Obstructing Police
-Victor Valles, Domestic Assault
-Jeffrey Gauna, Resisting an Officer, Assault on an Officer
-Damend Romero, Domestic Assault

Dawes Co:

-Valerie K Townsend, Infraction, Disorderly conduct

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

