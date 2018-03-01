Panhandle Police Activity, Feb. 22nd – Feb. 28th

Box Butte Co:

-Rick Dougherty, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $500-1,500

-Andrew Edmonston, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, No proof of insurance

-Carrie Leonard, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Brandi Raymer, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Allen Mintken, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possession/consume alcohol container, Drive left of center

-Bradley Cary, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Carry concealed weapon