Panhandle Police Activity, Feb. 22nd – Feb. 28th

Box Butte Co:
-Rick Dougherty, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $500-1,500
-Andrew Edmonston, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, No proof of insurance
-Carrie Leonard, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less
Scotts Bluff Co:
Dawes Co:
-Brandi Raymer, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Allen Mintken, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possession/consume alcohol container, Drive left of center
-Bradley Cary, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Carry concealed weapon
Leave a Reply