Panhandle Police Activity, Feb. 22nd – Feb. 28th

Box Butte Co:

Ryan Arrants, Class 2 Felony, DEl/dsp/dst/man/pos except hazardous drug, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Rick Dougherty, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $500-1,500
-Andrew Edmonston, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, No proof of insurance
-Carrie Leonard, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

Scotts Bluff Co:

Daniel Rios, Possession of meth

Jennifer Street, open container, poss of controlled substance

Kabrion Hayesm, Possession of meth, marijuana

Ryan Heidekruger, Possession of meth, carrying concealed weapon

Dawes Co:

-Brandi Raymer, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Allen Mintken, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possession/consume alcohol container, Drive left of center
-Bradley Cary, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Carry concealed weapon

