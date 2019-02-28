Panhandle police activity, Feb. 21 – Feb. 27

Box Butte Co:

-Justina Dominguez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab, No license on person, Class 5 Misdemeanor, No proof of ownership

-Wilma Red Nest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Compulsory education-attendance required

-Lillian Campos, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Compulsory education-attendance required

-Alphonso American Horse, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Tim Finnell, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Carter McMahon, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI-drug, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Gabe Dubray, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order

-Shayla Dawn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Kirsti Bunch, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Randall Mecham, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Kimberly Anderson-Mecham, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Morgan Robertson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Violate protection order

-Kayden Dawn, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Shayla Dawn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Infraction, Speeding, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Edward Fogle, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Juan Jaso, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Ernesto Ornelas, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Shane Lame, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

-Jaisean Jackson, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Joshua Sharp, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Julio Monterroso, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jessie Sutton, Class 4 Felony, Criminal impersonation, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting, Infraction, Speeding

-Arturo Moreno, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Hamza Oiskhine, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Ayman Elharras, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Xavier Goings, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jason Parrott, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Fabian Garcia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Speeding

-Brian Sanchez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor misrepresent age to obtain liquor

-Kelcie Mowrey, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.