Panhandle Police Activity, Feb. 16th – Feb. 21st

Box Butte Co:

-Jon Mazanec, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
-Michael Rose, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault
-Joseph Catches, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info
-Trey McCoy, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

Scotts Bluff Co:

Shawn Tobacco, Possession of paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana > 1 lb

Kelly Canseco, Possession of Controlled Substance

Jose Lara, Disorderly, Open Container, Weapon Offense

Dawes Co:

-Grant Gydesen, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Speeding 16-20 MPH Municipal
-Denni Steele, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Drive on shoulder of highway
-Cory Not Help Him, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Improper/defective vehicle lighting
-Devin Stork, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession
-Thomas Davis, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle
-Alyssa Zwickl, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Justin Schwartzkopf, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Ashley Iteska, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

