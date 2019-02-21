Panhandle police activity, Feb. 15 – Feb. 20

Box Butte Co:

-Aaron Serl, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, No brake lights/turn signals

-Benjamin Stouder, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, Drive during revocation/impound, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No valid registration

-Lois Meier, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Veronica F. Gonzales, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 5 Misdemeanor, No proof of ownership, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Chris J. Escamilla, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Jessica Delaney, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/non-waiverable, Infraction, Fail to signal before 100 feet

-Amy Becenti, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated, Fail to appear or comply with citation

Scotts Bluff Co:

-James Flood, Possession of controlled substance

-Duane Runolfson, Possession of marijuana, False info

-Edgar Gurrola Campos, DUI

-Raymond Ramirez, Domestic assault

-Hugo Panduro, Domestic assault

-Edwin Janis, DUI

-David Iron Bear, Forgery

Dawes Co:

Vanessa Finchum, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license, Criminal mischief $0-50

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.