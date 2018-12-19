Panhandle police activity, Dec. 6 – Dec. 19

Box Butte Co:

-Sylvia Szenasi, Class 4 Felony, Issue bad check $1,500-5,000

-Adam Rel, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Gilbert Gutierrez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear when on bail

-Alejandro Salas-Franco, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Patrick Weber, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Disturbing the peace

-Orville Krasomil, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no account check less than $500

-Ethan Vogler, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Joshua Kemerling, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Autumn Vaccarro, Issue bad check $0-500

-Gabe Dubray, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Jan Medina Westerband, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-Kaleb Martin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Teja Martin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Disturbing the peace, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Allison Little Hoop, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Nathan Jones, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Rani War Bonnett, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Aubrie Fabela, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Leave accident-fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license, No valid registration

-Joshua Freilberger, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI

-Lakeisha Yellowbird, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Patrick Weber, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer

-Trevor Malewski, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-David Berg, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, Infraction, Careless driving

-Charmaine Dawn, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Forgery 2nd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Stephen Burke, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI or refusal (1 prior)

-Regina Schwartz, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Anthony Adamson, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Elise Bravo, DUI

Dawes Co:

-Shawnee Russell, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Christian Arellano, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Heaven High Hawk-Ten Fingers, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Russell Ten Fingers, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Matthew Dietz, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Blanche Richards, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

-April Gilliam, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500, No proof of insurance

-Kai Didier, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Alissa Sweley, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Joseph McCance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Molly Neer, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Cody No Leaf-Ladeaux, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Warfield High Hawk, Class 3A Felony, DUI or refusal (2 prior)

-Richard Lame, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail-felony, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Michael Alvarado, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.