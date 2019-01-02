Panhandle police activity, Dec. 28 – Jan. 2

Box Butte Co:

-Eric Oestman, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Angela Eisenhart, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Andrew Edmonston, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-James Spano, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jeremy K Picket Pin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Shannon Peterson, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check less than $500

-Tyson Lewis, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Bailey Buddemeyer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license, Unlawful fictional display of plate, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Marco Dubray, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Jered Kearns, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Daisy King, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

-Gail Wheeler, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Kirk Otte, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Colton Peckham, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Charles Gavin, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Stephen Childs, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Johnny Martinez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Edward Fritzler, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Acts declared unlawful-license/driving

-Achim Wenzel, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.