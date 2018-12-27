Panhandle police activity, Dec. 20 – Dec. 27

Box Butte Co:

-Carlos Lone Wolf, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Eva Swopes, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Tracy Dillon, Terroristic Threats

-Hilda Mata, Assault

-Garrett Escalera, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of police

-Albert Little Wolf, Criminal Mischief

Dawes Co:

-Cassidy Creekmore, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Fail to stay in lane

-Ryan Barker, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess/consume open alcohol container

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.