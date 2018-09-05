Panhandle Police Activity, August 30th – September 5th

Box Butte Co:

-Omar Reza, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Kamron Seebohm, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Sylvia Szenasi-Thompson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Fail to appear or comply with citation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Dustin Poritt-O’Leary, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Jennifer Jensen Monroe, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Robert Kelson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate vehicle w/rotating/flashing lights

-Colin LaDeaux, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Terrance Klostermeier, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Norman High Hawk, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated-state, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-Skye Fricke, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jered Kearns, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Colette Yardley, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Trajan Garcia, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Michael Sierra, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Contribute to delinquency of child

-Dale Romero, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Dale Yellow Horse, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-George Barron, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jessica Suazo, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse, Assault by confined person-no weapon, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer

-Wakiyan Dreamer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Michael Goodman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Disturbing the peace

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.