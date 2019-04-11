Panhandle police activity, April 4 – April 10

Box Butte Co:

-Jennifer Monroe, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Joanna Trevino, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting

-Yajaira Gomez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Cassidy Hoffman, Class 4 Felony, Theft-unlawful taking $1,500 – 4,999

-Ricky Simeon, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Carlos Trejo, Domestic assault

-Trevor Adams, Open container

-Jason Wheeler, Domestic assault

-Geraldo Flores, Open container

-Michael Castillo, Domestic Assault

-John Keller, Domestic Assault, Strangulation, Child abuse

-Jenny Keeton, Shoplifting

-Nicolas Garcia, Domestic assault

-John Aguallo, Domestic assault

Dawes Co:

-Burgess Bianas, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Jannell Brewer, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Kimberly Brings, Open container

-Trec Martin, Infraction, Failure to report accident, Negligent driving, No operator’s license

-Jacob Clark, Infraction, Negligent driving, Disorderly conduct, No valid registration

-Tex Wells, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Bryce Running Hawk, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI (2 offense), Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Minor in possession, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Michelle Buckman, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Malik Guevara-Goss, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.