Panhandle police activity, April 26 – May 1

Box Butte Co:

– Levi Clouse, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab

-Sonja Gonzalez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Nonresident violate rev/impd order – MSD, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 oz to 1 pound, Infraction, Improper stopping or parking

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Alexander Perez, DUI

-Brandon Rodgers, Criminal Mischief, Trespassing

-Dominick Hoffa, Domestic Assault

-Genavive Rocha, Domestic Assault 3rd degree

-Sharla Ramirez, Driving Under Suspension

Dawes Co:

-Aaron Morris, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest

-Tyrell Sitting Holy, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Trepass – 2nd degree/defy order to leave

-Robert A. Kittleman, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Speeding

-James Morton, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Viola Kills Crow Indian, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/non-waiverable

-Daniel Warby, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Michelle Jones, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Chase Vialpando, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Andrew C Sanchez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Reid Hankin, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Ryan Burnette, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Nonresident violate susp/rev order

-Morgan Elliott, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Dezmond Smith, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Ronald Lee, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order

-Justice Boyles, Class 3A Felony, Assault of cr/hlth care prof-3rd degree

-Mikael Howard, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Possess machine gun/short rifle/shotgun, Class 2 Felony, Possess firearm while commit felony, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse intentional/no injury, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Janna Davis, Class 4 Felony, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Possess machine gun/short rifle/shotgun, Class 2 Felony, Possess firearm while commit felony, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse intentional/no injury, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Aaron Jones, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jaisean Jackson, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less (2nd), Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Ricardo Cortes Jr., Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.