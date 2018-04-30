Panhandle Police Activity, April 19th – April 26th

Box Butte Co:

-Justin Vorderstrasse, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Forgery 2nd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal poss-forged inst.

-Ronald Dubray III, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Darius Afraid of Hawk, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

Dawes Co:

-Joshua Sharp, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Manuel Rios, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Unauthorized use of propelled vehicle, No operator’s license

-Richard Gaede, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Corey Lame, Class Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Colin Deines, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Fail to use turn signal

-Casey Bach, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving

-Jennifer Brady, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated-state

-Colin LeDeaux, Infraction, Failure to license and immunize dog

-Jaimee Souksan, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Earl Leonard, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Devin Kearns, Felony, Fugitive from justice

-Phillip Shealy, Class 2A Felony, Attempt of a class 2 felony

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.