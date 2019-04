Panhandle police activity, April 19 – April 25

Box Butte Co:

-Janet Boien, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Isaac Johnson, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Abandoned vehicle, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Deface abandoned vehicle

-Beryle Jamison, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Danny Hudson, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Starla Mcnutt, Domestic assault

Dawes Co:-Elizabeth Barbour, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Kaydrin Quest, Minor in possession

-Alexandria Nobiling, Minor in possession

-Dallas Wik, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Jaitlyn Pettit, Minor in possession

-Kincaid Strain, Minor in possession

-Erica Dardanes, Minor in possession

-Brian Sanchez, Minor in possession

-Evelyn Glan, Minor in possession

-Cheraden Willard, Minor in possession

-Tim Ober, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Eliaja Running Bear, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Nonresident violate susp./rev. order

-Richard Bettelyoun, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Stacy Red Cloud, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Cord Coats, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Keith Coomes, Class 3A Felony, DUI (2nd), Refuse to submit to test with 2 prior, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.