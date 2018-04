Panhandle Police Activity, April 12th – April 18th

Box Butte Co:

-Kylie G Martin, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd offense, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Antonio J Foote, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Ramon Rance, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

Gabrielle Russell, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Elizabeth Owens, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Owen Christensen, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 2A Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less 3rd offense

-Dylan Marsh, Infraction, Possess K2/Synthetic 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Dale Yellow Horse, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Assault by mutual consent

-Abraham Romero, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Assault by mutual consent

-Taylan Schutz, Class 2 Felony, Sexual assault 1st degree

-Jennifer M Brady, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 5 Misdemeanor, No proof of ownership, Infraction, Speeding, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-George Pacheco, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.