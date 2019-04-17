Panhandle police activity, April 11 – April 17

Box Butte Co:

-Kimberly Schnose, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-John Mazanec, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Drive during revocation/impound, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab

-Shawn Nettles, Class 3 Misdemeanor, License sell tobacco to minor

-Brandon Grossnickle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper headlight adjustment

-Timothy Gilkerson, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Lorenzo Gonzalez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/non-waiverable, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Infraction, Improper stopping or parking

-Patricia Hartshorn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Jeremy K Picket Pin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Patricia D Stevens, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Stacey Roche, Assault Domestic 3rd degree

-Renne Acevedo, DUI (2nd)

-Clifford Miller, Fugitive from justice

Dawes Co:

-David Roe, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI (2nd), Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Jacob Greenough, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, Speeding

-Richard Bettelyoun, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-George Simmons, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Blaine Benson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Procure/sell alcohol to minor

-Devon Winter, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Procure/sell alcohol to minor

-Alexa Meeboer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Tammy Mayo, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.