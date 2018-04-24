Panhandle Nurse Convicted Of Molesting Nebraska Patients Gets Prison

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A nurse convicted in Colorado and Nebraska of groping patients has been sentenced in Nebraska to three years in prison.

45-year-old Thomas Moore was sentenced Tuesday in Scotts Bluff County Court for convictions of three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Moore had pleaded guilty to the counts earlier this month.

Three women told investigators that they’d been groped or otherwise sexually assaulted by Moore when he worked at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff in 2014 and 2015. Their accusations came to light as Colorado

investigators worked cases against Moore in Fort Collins and Greeley. Moore eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in a Colorado prison.