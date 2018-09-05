Panhandle Man Struck Power Pole Causing Car, And Tree Row Fire

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman and Deputy Anthony Osborn, “At around 12:20pm on August 31st there was a one-vehicle injury accident on Experiment Farm Road between County Road 17 and Sunflower Road. The vehicle was driving east bound, went off the road, struck a power pole, and power lines were down as well as the power pole. The power lines started a fire, burning into a tree row, and the car was completely engulfed. Driver exited the vehicle before the car started on fire. The driver has been identified as James Johnson, age 41, of rural Minatare. Alcohol use is suspected and under investigation.”