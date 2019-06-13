Panhandle man sent to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle accident

A Scottsbluff man was sent to a hospital after his leg was lodged in an accident involving a motorcycle and van.

On June 12 at 12:10 P.M. Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to East Overland and 7th Avenue due to an injury accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.



According to Scottsbluff Police Sergeant Cody Enlow, an eastbound van being driven by Crisoforo Anavia-Gonzalez, 66, of Scottsbluff failed to yield to a west bound motorcycle driven by Jamie Gatz, 42, of Scottsbluff as Gonzalez turned north onto 7th Avenue.

“The van and motorcycle collision caused Gatz’ leg to become lodged between the van and motorcycle. Gatz was transported to Regional West Medical Center (RWMC) by Valley Ambulance Service for a possible broken leg,” Enlow said.

The van sustained minor damage and was driven away. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.

Anavia-Gonzalez was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way to a vehicle.

Scottsbluff Police were assisted by Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance.