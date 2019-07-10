Panhandle Legion Baseball SR Game Scores & Notes Tuesday

Legion Baseball SR Game Scores & Notes – Tuesday, July 9

Gering 3, Buckley 2 – Game 1 (12)

Gering and Buckley (Chappell, NE) opened a doubleheader by playing nearly the equivalent of two full games in the 12-inning opener. With Buckley leading 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth Gering tied it on a fielder’s choice grounder, then took the lead with an RBI single from Justin Scott. The teams played scoreless baseball over the next five innings until Gering finally won it on a walk-off error in the bottom of the 12th, Buckley’s fourth error of the game. Scott started on the mound and threw seven strong innings. Jerod Balthazor pitched the final five and allowed just two Buckley hits.

Buckley 11, Gering 9 – Game 2

Game two was much more wild offensively with Buckley holding off a furious Gering rally in the final three innings to win 11-9 and split the twin bill. Buckley jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three frames that included a steal of home and three RBI doubles. Trailing 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth Gering started to mount a comeback with Anthony Walker smacking a two-run double to make it 8-3. Buckley countered with two in the sixth for a 10-3 lead only to give those runs right back with Riley Schanaman singling in a pair. At 11-5 Buckley in the final frame Gering was able to put the pressure on with back-to-back RBI singles. Two more touched home plate on errors to make it 11-9 but Gering left the tying runs on base.

Westco (Scottsbluff-Twin Cities) 9, Chadron 8 – Game 1

After trailing 3-1 early, the Zephyrs rallied with a five-run third inning and held off Chadron late to beat the Nationals 9-8. Scottsbluff rapped out 17 hits led by Jace Heimerman’s 3-4 night with two RBI’s. Six of the Z’s hits allowed for separation in the third inning with a pair of doubles and a 7-3 lead. Down 9-5 in the sixth Chadron rallied with three, two-out runs capped by Sam Rischling’s RBI double that also saw the tying run thrown out at home on the play. Chadron got the tying run on again in the seventh via a hit batter but couldn’t bring him around to score.

Westco (Scottsbluff-Twin Cities) 5, Chadron 1 – Game 2

Scottsbluff’s Hunter McCollum and Jace Heimerman combined to allow just one Chadron run in the second game for a sweep of the doubleheader. The duo struck out seven and allowed 10 hits. Scottsbluff methodically built a 3-0 lead with a run in each of the first three frames then put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh with a bases-loaded walk and a run-scoring infield Chadron error.

Other regional scores Tuesday