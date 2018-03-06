Panhandle Inmates Who’d Barricaded Selves In Cell Give Up Peacefully

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say three inmates peacefully ended their brief disturbance at a jail in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says the three had barricaded themselves in a cell at the jail in Gering around 7 p.m. Monday and refused to come out. They were armed with broken handcuffs and other makeshift weapons.

But Overman says they surrendered around 8:30 p.m. after talking to deputies and after several officers from the Gering force and the Nebraska State Patrol showed up to help.

No injuries were reported.