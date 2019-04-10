Panhandle highway closures

As of 5:00 pm, Nebraska Department of Transporation has closed the following highways in the Nebraska Panhandle due to blizzard conditions:

I-80 – from the I-76/I-80 Junction to the Wyoming State Line

Hwy 30 – from Hwy 138/Hwy 30 Junction to the Wyoming State Line

Hwy 71 – from Gering to the Colorado State Line

US 385 – from Bridgeport to Sidney

Hwy 19 – from Sidney to the Colorado State Line

Hwy 27 – from Oshkosh to I-80

Hwy 88 – from Bridgeport to the Wyoming State Line

NDOT does not anticipate opening these roadways until sometime Thursday.