Panhandle Health Warns To Stay Home If You Have Flu Like Symptoms





According to Assistant Health Director, Wellness Coordinator Jessica Davies from Panhandle Public Health District, “The Panhandle has seen increase in respiratory illness and patients seeking medical care for upper respiratory symptoms: fever, cough and/or sore throat, body aches, fatigue. If you become ill with these influenza-like-symptoms, you should stay home and avoid contact with other people. To take care of yourself at home, get plenty of sleep, drink plenty of fluids, and take fever reducing medications. Most people are able to recover at home.”