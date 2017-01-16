Panhandle District Judge Retiring, Dobrovolny Voices his Thoughts

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A veteran district judge in the Nebraska Panhandle has announced his retirement.

The Nebraska Supreme Court said in a news release that Judge Randall Lippstreu will step down Feb. 28. He’s held the post since January 1998.

“I can think of no one who works longer hours, or who works as hard to get it right, and his appellate record is reflective of his good work,” said a colleague, Judge Leo Dobrovolny. “We will greatly miss his guidance and calm demeanor.”

The Supreme Court says the first step in replacing Lippstreu will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to determine whether the 12th District should retain the judgeship. The district covers the entire Panhandle and Grant County.