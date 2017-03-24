Panhandle Coop Expansion Coming To Ampride In Bridgeport



Panhandle Cooperative Association announces the ground breaking for the building of an expanded convenience store and additional fueling stations in Bridgeport.

Panhandle Cooperative Association of Scottsbluff will hold a ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 10:30am just west of the current Bridgeport Ampride at the corner of Highway 385 and 92/26.

Panhandle Coop’s new convenience store will be 6,393 sq ft, which triples the size of the current store. It will have two food franchises and a drive through window, have seating capacity for up to 40 people, have larger restrooms, and have expanded food offerings, a beer cave and larger sales floor.

It will be expanding the number of fueling islands, 4 for gasoline and 3 for diesel which include DEF fluid and super high flow nozzles for over the road trucks. The parking lot will have 30 spaces and can accommodate bus parking.

Projected finish date for the entire project is August of 2017. The total investment into the community of Bridgeport will be over $2.5 million and will primarily use local contractors.