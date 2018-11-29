Panhandle Post

Panhandle Conference All Conference Teams Named

The Panhandle Conference has named it’s All Conference Teams for Volleyball and Football for the 2018 season.

Volleyball 1st Team:
Bailey Oetken,  Sioux County OH Sr.
Lauren Gasseling,  Hemingford OH Sr.
Kelsey Tighe,  Crawford MH Sr.
Grace Skavdahl,  Sioux County MH Sr.
Jenna Ostenson,  Edgemont S Jr.
Laura Sherrod,  Morrill OH Jr.

2nd Team
Abby Tidball,  Edgemont OH Sr.
Joclyn Staman,  Crawford S Sr.
Blake Dodd,  Crawford OH Jr.
Libbie Schaefer,  Morrill OH So.
Joce Varvel,  Hay Springs S So.
Suzanna Parker,  Sioux County S Jr.

Honorable Mention:
Jessie Badje,  Hay Springs OH Sr.
Mya Canseco,  Morrill S So.
Josie Stewart,  Hemingford S Sr.
Kiara Allen,  Edgmemont MH Sr.

 

Panhandle Conference  Football All-Conference 2018

Hay Springs 

All Conference:
Trent Reed,  Sr. RB/LB
Bryce Running Hawk,  Jr. FB/LB
Johnny Toof,  Sr. C/DL
Baiden Planansky,  Jr. QB/LB
Kade Moore,  So. OL/DL
Jarret Pieper,  Sr. RB/DL

Honorable M Mention:  Austin Anderson,  Sr. LB/E

Hemingford

All Conference:
Cade Payne,  Sr. OL/DL
Justin Davis,  Sr. RB/DB
Luke Cullan,  Sr. WR/LB
Austin Farritor,  Sr. OL/DL
Brian Turek,  So. QB/LB

Honorable Mention: Carter Buchheit,  Jr. RB/DB

Crawford
All Conference:

Will Ackerman,  Jr QB/LB
Dennis Vogl,  Jr. RB/DB
Rope Anders,  Jr. RB/LB

Honorable Mention:  London Gillam Jr. WR/DE

Morrill 

All Conference:

Tanner Whetham,  Jr QB/LB
Blake Lofink,  Jr. WR/DB
Rowdy Lind,  Jr. RB/LB

Honorable Mention:  Keaton Robb,  Sr. RB/DB

Sioux County

All Conference:

Tommy Watson,  Jr QB/LB
Michael Comstock,  Jr. RB/DB

Honorable Mention:   Allen McCumbers,  Jr. DL

Edgemont

All Conference:

Ryan Simons,  Sr. RB/LB
Brennen Hanes,  Jr. WR/LB

Honorable Mention:
Caleb Simons,  So. QB/DB

 

