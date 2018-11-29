Panhandle Conference All Conference Teams Named

The Panhandle Conference has named it’s All Conference Teams for Volleyball and Football for the 2018 season.
Volleyball 1st Team:
Bailey Oetken, Sioux County OH Sr.
Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford OH Sr.
Kelsey Tighe, Crawford MH Sr.
Grace Skavdahl, Sioux County MH Sr.
Jenna Ostenson, Edgemont S Jr.
Laura Sherrod, Morrill OH Jr.
2nd Team
Abby Tidball, Edgemont OH Sr.
Joclyn Staman, Crawford S Sr.
Blake Dodd, Crawford OH Jr.
Libbie Schaefer, Morrill OH So.
Joce Varvel, Hay Springs S So.
Suzanna Parker, Sioux County S Jr.
Honorable Mention:
Jessie Badje, Hay Springs OH Sr.
Mya Canseco, Morrill S So.
Josie Stewart, Hemingford S Sr.
Kiara Allen, Edgmemont MH Sr.
Panhandle Conference Football All-Conference 2018
Hay Springs
All Conference:
Trent Reed, Sr. RB/LB
Bryce Running Hawk, Jr. FB/LB
Johnny Toof, Sr. C/DL
Baiden Planansky, Jr. QB/LB
Kade Moore, So. OL/DL
Jarret Pieper, Sr. RB/DL
Honorable M Mention: Austin Anderson, Sr. LB/E
Hemingford
All Conference:
Cade Payne, Sr. OL/DL
Justin Davis, Sr. RB/DB
Luke Cullan, Sr. WR/LB
Austin Farritor, Sr. OL/DL
Brian Turek, So. QB/LB
Honorable Mention: Carter Buchheit, Jr. RB/DB
Crawford
All Conference:
Will Ackerman, Jr QB/LB
Dennis Vogl, Jr. RB/DB
Rope Anders, Jr. RB/LB
Honorable Mention: London Gillam Jr. WR/DE
Morrill
All Conference:
Tanner Whetham, Jr QB/LB
Blake Lofink, Jr. WR/DB
Rowdy Lind, Jr. RB/LB
Honorable Mention: Keaton Robb, Sr. RB/DB
Sioux County
All Conference:
Tommy Watson, Jr QB/LB
Michael Comstock, Jr. RB/DB
Honorable Mention: Allen McCumbers, Jr. DL
Edgemont
All Conference:
Ryan Simons, Sr. RB/LB
Brennen Hanes, Jr. WR/LB
Honorable Mention:
Caleb Simons, So. QB/DB
Leave a Reply