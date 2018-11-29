Panhandle Conference All Conference Teams Named

The Panhandle Conference has named it’s All Conference Teams for Volleyball and Football for the 2018 season.

Volleyball 1st Team:

Bailey Oetken, Sioux County OH Sr.

Lauren Gasseling, Hemingford OH Sr.

Kelsey Tighe, Crawford MH Sr.

Grace Skavdahl, Sioux County MH Sr.

Jenna Ostenson, Edgemont S Jr.

Laura Sherrod, Morrill OH Jr.

2nd Team

Abby Tidball, Edgemont OH Sr.

Joclyn Staman, Crawford S Sr.

Blake Dodd, Crawford OH Jr.

Libbie Schaefer, Morrill OH So.

Joce Varvel, Hay Springs S So.

Suzanna Parker, Sioux County S Jr.

Honorable Mention:

Jessie Badje, Hay Springs OH Sr.

Mya Canseco, Morrill S So.

Josie Stewart, Hemingford S Sr.

Kiara Allen, Edgmemont MH Sr.

Panhandle Conference Football All-Conference 2018

Hay Springs

All Conference:

Trent Reed, Sr. RB/LB

Bryce Running Hawk, Jr. FB/LB

Johnny Toof, Sr. C/DL

Baiden Planansky, Jr. QB/LB

Kade Moore, So. OL/DL

Jarret Pieper, Sr. RB/DL

Honorable M Mention: Austin Anderson, Sr. LB/E

Hemingford

All Conference:

Cade Payne, Sr. OL/DL

Justin Davis, Sr. RB/DB

Luke Cullan, Sr. WR/LB

Austin Farritor, Sr. OL/DL

Brian Turek, So. QB/LB

Honorable Mention: Carter Buchheit, Jr. RB/DB

Crawford

All Conference:

Will Ackerman, Jr QB/LB

Dennis Vogl, Jr. RB/DB

Rope Anders, Jr. RB/LB

Honorable Mention: London Gillam Jr. WR/DE

Morrill

All Conference:

Tanner Whetham, Jr QB/LB

Blake Lofink, Jr. WR/DB

Rowdy Lind, Jr. RB/LB

Honorable Mention: Keaton Robb, Sr. RB/DB

Sioux County

All Conference:

Tommy Watson, Jr QB/LB

Michael Comstock, Jr. RB/DB

Honorable Mention: Allen McCumbers, Jr. DL

Edgemont

All Conference:

Ryan Simons, Sr. RB/LB

Brennen Hanes, Jr. WR/LB

Honorable Mention:

Caleb Simons, So. QB/DB