Panhandle Braces For Winter Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the following Counties and Cities in Western Nebraska. In effect from 6:00 am MDT, Friday April 13 to 12:00 am MDT Saturday April 14. Dawes-Box Butte-North Sioux-South Sioux-Niobrara County- Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Harrison, Agate, Lusk, and Redbird ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Niobrara county and the northern Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Friday. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.