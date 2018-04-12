Panhandle Post

Panhandle Braces For Winter Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the following Counties
and Cities in Western Nebraska. In effect from 6:00 am MDT, Friday April 13 to 12:00 am MDT 
Saturday April 14.

Dawes-Box Butte-North Sioux-South Sioux-Niobrara County-
Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance,
Harrison, Agate, Lusk, and Redbird


...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
  accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12
  inches, are expected.

* WHERE...Niobrara county and the northern Nebraska Panhandle.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions,
  including during the evening commute on Friday. Winds gusting
  as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or
impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

