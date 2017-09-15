Panhandle Booking Activity, Sept. 7th – Sept. 14th

Box Butte Co:

-Kade Weber, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Dylan Shoemaker, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Elijah Budd, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Abandon/cruelly neglect animal

-Ellen Wilson, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $0-500

-Preston Bowers, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Kacy Bryant, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child absue negligently/no injury

Dawes Co:

-Russel Cavaness, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd offense, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jonathan Snider, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20

-Thomas Catches, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Antonio Jesus, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate game and parks regulations, Littering

-Chester Mansfield, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate hunting/fishing regulations

-Savannah Williams, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19/20