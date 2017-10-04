Panhandle Booking Activity, Sept. 29th – Oct. 4th

Box Butte Co:

-Jay Jensen, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Michelle Shelton, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Roger Boerschig, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Drink on public property or road

-Sarah Dudek, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting, Obstruct government operations

-Jacob Palmer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Emmanuel Cabello, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Donna Murphy, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Cindy Vela, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Unpowin White Plume, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Trenton Rattler, Class 3 Felony, Domestic assault 3rd degree/prior/pregnant woman

-Stuart Richards, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Jessica Cuny, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Christian Hawley, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – under 19/1st off, Disturbing the peace

-Kimberly Eagle Bull, Class 2A Felony, Motor vehicle homicide DUI, Class 3A Felony, DUI cause serious bodily injury, Class 1B Felony, Commit child abuse intentionally/death, Class 2 Felony, Commit child abuse intentionally/injury, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated, False reporting

-Michelle Buckman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $500-1,500, False reporting

-Malik Jones, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Sexual assault without consent 3rd degee

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.