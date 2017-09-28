Panhandle Booking Activity, Sept. 21st – Sept. 28th

Box Butte Co:

-Ian Schlax, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order

-Sara Meikle, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Patrick Elgin, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Carl Stewart, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, Class 1 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable

-Antonio James, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault officer with bodily fluid, Resist arrest, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd offense

-Joshua Dunovsky, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault – cause bodily injury to person

-Bradley Gomez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated – state

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Derek Grinnell, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $1,500 – 5,000

-Andrew Bright, Infraction, Negligent driving

-Kai Dill, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Sell tobacco to a minor

-Kelli Ten Fingers, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Sullivan Hauze, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – under 19, Criminal mischief $0-500, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 3A Felony, Assault by confined person – no weapon, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

