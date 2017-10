Panhandle Booking Activity, Oct. 5th – Oct. 11th

Box Butte Co:

-Angelo Casados, Class 4 Felony, Theft-stolen property $500-1,500

-Nelson Boerschig, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Adam Swanson, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Shannon Trout, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Tamara Roland, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft services $0-500

-Brian Roland, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft services $0-500

-Alyssa Ostrander, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person

-Joshua Dunovsky, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Mindy Bailey, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Tyler Garringer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Tyler Trout, Minor in possession

-Cole Kleinlein, Minor in possesion

-Samuel Vinton, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Possess consume open alcohol container

-Austin Hubble, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possesion, Infraction, Possess consume open alcohol container

-Francis Long, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Daniel Maciejczak, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Colt Foster, Misdemeanor, Open container,

-Mona Little Moon, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Benjamin Harvie, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Infraction, Speeding

-Alyssa Ostrander, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

