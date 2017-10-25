Panhandle Booking Activity, Oct. 19th – Oct. 25th

Box Butte Co:

-Alicia Imus, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Abandon/cruelly neglect animal

-Rick Dougherty, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fiction display of plate/renew tab, No registration

-Kory Rasmussen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Nathan Lynn, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident fail to furnish info

Sarah Casados, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fict display of plate/renew tab, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Warren Yankton, Class 2A Felony, DUI (3 prior), Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Samuel Mullins, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree, Attempt of a class 4 felony

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.