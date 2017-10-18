Panhandle Booking Activity, Oct. 12th – Oct. 18th

Box Butte Co:

-Benjamin Harvie, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operators license, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Lee McCain, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order

-Merissa Ruiz, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-William Cogdill, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Hazing, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Cooper Cogdill, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Hazing, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Luke Zieger, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Hazing, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Chance Helmick, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Hazing, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Sylvija Red Bear, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, No operator’s license

-Racheal Wasserburger, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Chance Soester, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit, Insufficient life jackets

-Jonathan Bianas, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Austin Soester, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate hunting/fishing regulations

-Kimimila Adams, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.