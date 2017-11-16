Panhandle Booking Activity Nov. 9th – Nov. 16th

Box Butte Co:

-Sasha Shepard, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Stephanie Reyes, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Ramona Lafferty, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No registration in vehicle, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-James Pope, Clas W Misdemeanor, DUI, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Darlene Lemmon, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Ronald Fink, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI drug 1st offense, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Jonathan Snider, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, False reporting, Class 3A Felony, Assault of health care prof. 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19

-Dean Hawley, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Martha Mesfin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19

Randy Waltman, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Cole Kleinlein, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Dwayne Williams, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20

-Javan Lanier, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20

-Giselle Gurrola, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19

-Alyssa Zwickl, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19

-Dakota Wademan, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20

-Kami Felker, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.