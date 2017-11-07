Panhandle Post

Panhandle Booking Activity Nov. 7th

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dajadela Thorpe, Possession of controlled substance, Possession of marijuana

Robbie Strauss, Possession of meth

Jade Wondercheck, Possession of controlled substance

Samantha Thompson, Distribution of meth, Possession of heroin, Possession of marijuana, Possession of adderall, Possession with intent to deliver in 1000 ft o park, Possession of firearm during drug violation, Possession of diazepam

Charles Thompson, Possession of meth, Possession of heroin

Nicolle Cox, Possession of meth

Ruben Guerrero, Possession of meth, Possession of stolen property, Fictitious plates, No registration

