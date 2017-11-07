Panhandle Booking Activity Nov. 7th

Dajadela Thorpe, Possession of controlled substance, Possession of marijuana
Robbie Strauss, Possession of meth
Jade Wondercheck, Possession of controlled substance
Samantha Thompson, Distribution of meth, Possession of heroin, Possession of marijuana, Possession of adderall, Possession with intent to deliver in 1000 ft o park, Possession of firearm during drug violation, Possession of diazepam
Charles Thompson, Possession of meth, Possession of heroin
Nicolle Cox, Possession of meth
Ruben Guerrero, Possession of meth, Possession of stolen property, Fictitious plates, No registration
