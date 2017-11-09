Panhandle Booking Activity, Nov. 2nd – Nov. 9th

Box Butte Co:
-Jami No Leaf, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint
-Virgil Blakeman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
-Nicole Little Hoop, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Acts declared unlawful-license/driving
-James Pederson, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Austin Clark, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Dusty Dubray, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault
-Ronda Apple, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Jon Mazanex, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Samantha Boerschig, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
Dawes Co:
-Karsten Victory, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass-2nd degree, Disturbing the peace, Criminal mischief $0-500
Leave a Reply