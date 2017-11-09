Panhandle Post

Panhandle Booking Activity, Nov. 2nd – Nov. 9th

Box Butte Co:

Norman Benjamin, Class 3A Felony, DUI o refusal (2 prior), Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Drive on shoulder of highway

Bradley Gomez, Class 2A Felony, Theft-unlawful taking over $5,000, Attempt of a class 2 felony, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

Nichole Flye, Class 2A Felony, Assault 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jami No Leaf, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint
-Virgil Blakeman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
-Nicole Little Hoop, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Acts declared unlawful-license/driving
-James Pederson, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Austin Clark, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Dusty Dubray, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault
-Ronda Apple, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Jon Mazanex, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Samantha Boerschig, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

Dawes Co:

-Karsten Victory, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass-2nd degree, Disturbing the peace, Criminal mischief $0-500

