Panhandle Booking Activity, Nov. 2nd – Nov. 9th

Box Butte Co:

-Jami No Leaf, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Virgil Blakeman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Nicole Little Hoop, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Acts declared unlawful-license/driving

-James Pederson, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Austin Clark, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Dusty Dubray, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Ronda Apple, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Jon Mazanex, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Samantha Boerschig, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

Dawes Co:

-Karsten Victory, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass-2nd degree, Disturbing the peace, Criminal mischief $0-500