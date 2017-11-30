Panhandle Booking Activity, Nov. 24th – Nov. 29th

Box Butte Co:

-Spencer Bishop, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Christine Little Hoop, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Oziel Ortiz, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Cody Ray, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Aaron Lewis, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Eric Tonkin, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Kolton O’Donnell, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting

-Kegon Craig, Class 1 Misdemeanor,Commit child abuse negligently/no injury, False reporting, Reckless driving

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.