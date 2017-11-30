Panhandle Booking Activity, Nov. 24th – Nov. 29th

Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co:

-Spencer Bishop, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500
-Christine Little Hoop, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
-Oziel Ortiz, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

Scotts Bluff Co:

Rafael Chavez, Domestic Assault 3rd Degree

Albert Little Wolf, Attempt Class 4 Felony

Chad Wiley, Possession Of Controlled Substance – Meth, Heroin

Kendra Red Bear, Warrant / FTA Theft By Taking, Possession Of Amphetamine

Dawes Co:
-Cody Ray, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Aaron Lewis, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Eric Tonkin, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Kolton O’Donnell, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting
-Kegon Craig, Class 1 Misdemeanor,Commit child abuse negligently/no injury, False reporting, Reckless driving

