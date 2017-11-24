Panhandle Booking Activity, Nov. 17th – Nov. 23rd

Box Butte Co:

-Gerald Whartman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Cruelly mistreat animal

-Jasey Foster, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unauthorized app. of graffiti

-Richard Novotny, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Cade Pfeiffer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess or discharge illegal fireworks

-Matthew Baldwin, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Mari Red Bear, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Jeffrey Wheelock, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Laura Ornelas, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Michael Montoya, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500

-Christopher Two Dogs, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500

-Angie O’Bryan, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Daris Top Bear, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Benjamin Harvie, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Julianna Voss, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Charles Canaday, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Gage Canaday, Class 3A Felony, Accessory to class 2 or 2A felony, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Del Canaday, Class 3A Felony, Accessory to class 2 or 2A felony, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Michelle Buckman, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated

-Sylvija Red Bear, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI