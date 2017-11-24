Panhandle Booking Activity, Nov. 17th – Nov. 23rd

Box Butte Co:
-Gerald Whartman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Cruelly mistreat animal
-Jasey Foster, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unauthorized app. of graffiti
-Richard Novotny, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Cade Pfeiffer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess or discharge illegal fireworks
-Matthew Baldwin, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Mari Red Bear, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500
Scotts Bluff Co:
Dawes Co:
-Jeffrey Wheelock, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Laura Ornelas, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree
-Michael Montoya, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500
-Christopher Two Dogs, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500
-Angie O’Bryan, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Daris Top Bear, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
-Benjamin Harvie, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation
-Julianna Voss, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Charles Canaday, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Gage Canaday, Class 3A Felony, Accessory to class 2 or 2A felony, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Del Canaday, Class 3A Felony, Accessory to class 2 or 2A felony, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Michelle Buckman, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated
-Sylvija Red Bear, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
Leave a Reply