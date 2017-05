Panhandle Booking Activity, May 4th – May 10th

Box Butte Co:

-Jefferey Finkey, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign

-Mari A. Red Bear, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Apollo Preyer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl body injry/int ptnr

-Joshua Raum, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Jordan Stevens, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less- 2nd off.

-Dillion McGannon, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

Scottsbluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Becky Wendland, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Cole Sittig, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Acts declared unlawful-license/driving

-Veronica Gonzales, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

-Angela Toof, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Stephen Denton, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-John Bisby, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Gabriel Haney, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Famuel Gedremarian, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Mary Catches, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated – state

-David Young, Class 2A Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos cntrl subs – Sch 1,2,3, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.