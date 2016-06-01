Panhandle Booking Activity, May 25th – June 1st

- Josephy R. Herrera Jr, 20, Clas 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20,
- Kylin G. Martin, 20, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less
- Nicole Bruner, 26, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr
- Levi Bruner, 25, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl caue body injry/int ptnr
- Kevin M. Galinsky, 22, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Willful reckless driving 2nd offense
- Kerry L. Adair, 52, Class 4 Felony, Intentionally violate narcotic drug law
- Doak Adair, 82, Class 4 Felony, Intentionally violate narcotic drug law
- Sheldon J. Taylor, 35, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Trespass 2nd degree/defy order to leave, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
- James A. French, 24, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Trespass 2nd degree/defy order to leave, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
- Justin Picketpin, 35, Misdemeanor, License at large
- Gerald Bendickson, 20, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving 1st
- Adam W. Red Nest, 29, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under sups/before reinstated-city
- Gregory T. Walker, 29, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-city
- Casey R. Conrad, 26, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting
- Sara B. Meikle, 35, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
- Apollo J. Preyer, 32, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
- Gerald D. Whartman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Closed season -game/fish not listed prev.
- Miranda F. Ruiz, 24, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-city, Operate vehicle w/o proof of ownership
- Richard Garcia, 27, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
- Richard J. Bear Killer, 42, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated – state
- Iesha Abbott-Medina, 24, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Infraction, Speeding 11-15 MPH Municipal
- Josie R. Fletcher, 24, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under sups/before reinstated-state
- Kalen A. Grint, 22, Infraction, Dog Habitually at large
- Brennan R. Lech, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20
- Heather Poor Bear, 41, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $0-500, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Contribute to delinquency of child
- Kaitlyn J. Catches, 22, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Contribute to delinquency of child
- Clint C. Canaday, 30, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Infraction, Speeding 21-35 MPH Municipal, Fail to use turn signal, Fail to use seat belt
- Shawne L. Russell, 21, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd, Refuse to submit to test, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstate-state, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Fail to use child passenger restraint, Fail to use seat belt, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less
- Ashley Sharp, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no account check less than $500
-
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage
Comments
JUDIE l PARTON says
I am searching for Sara B Meikle 35 yrs old Alliance, Nebraska
JUDIE l PARTON says
Is Sara in jail in Alliance? I have lost contact with her
Kind regards
Judie Parton