Panhandle Booking Activity, May 18th – May 25th

Box Butte Co:

-Jesus Garza, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Littering

-Juan Garza, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Derek Ginn, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Ronda Apple, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr

Dawes Co:

-Devin Julius, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Niesha Means, Infraction, Failure to report accident

-Alonzo Neal, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Matyas Bellu, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – under 19/1st off., Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting, Obstruct a peace officer

-Kyla Rouillard, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Minor in possession, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Andy Miller, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 3rd offense

-Jesse Black Bear, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Stacee Pleasant, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr

-Issac Brodrick, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Possess controlled substance amended to attempt of a class 4 felony