Panhandle Booking Activity, May 11th – May 17th

Box Butte Co:

-Brian Smith, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Jacob Ruppaner, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-Shane Snow, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting

-Jacob Weber, Class 4 Felony, Issue bad check

-Trent Vogel, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-rcv stolen prop

-Andrea Edwards, Class 4 Felony amended to attempt of class 4 felony, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound

-Renae Zeigler, Felony, Del/D/D/M/P contr subs near school

Dawes Co:

-Mary Catches, Felony, Fugitive from justice

-Logan Gimeson, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Tristan King, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Trent Findley, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Fail to use turn signal

-Jason Cisneros, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief, Disturbing the peace

-Adam Boettcher, Class 3A Felony, DUI (2 prior), Infraction, Drive left of center

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.