Panhandle Booking Activity, March 9th – March 15th

Box Butte Co:

Tanner Littlejohn, Class 4 Felony, $1,500 - 5,000

-David Two Two, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

Scottsbluff Co:

Lionardo Ramirez, Dom Assault, Terroristic Threats, Trespassing, Agg. Dom. Assault-strangulation, Cruelty toward child

Byron Moore, Protection Order Violation

Marissa Jaso, FTP/Warrant-no proof insurance, Poss of meth

Rudy Cabrera, Obstructing, refuse to comply w/ lawful order

Amy Allen, DUS, Resisitng Officer

Jack Driver, WRT/Marijuana poss, WRT-2nd degree trespass, Simple Assault-Domestic, Trespassing, Poss of Drug Para

Jacob Parks, WRT-Simple assault, Dist the peace

Zachary Weitzel, FTA-Thft by unlawful taking, MIP, Agg Dom Assault

Dawes Co:

-Emily Parker, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Procure/sell alcohol to minor/incompetnt
-Johnathan Wohlers, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer
-Beth Barber, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500
-Jason Johnson, Misdemeanor, Driving under suspension
-Calinda Vantine, Class 2A Felony, Theft-deception over $5,000
-Kelley Heller, Class 2A Felony, Theft-deception over $5,000
-Kenneth Ranger, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon
-Travis Iron Crow, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
-Jessica Holston, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Drive on shoulder of highway, possess/consume open alcohol container
-Sherrillyn Tsai, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI .15+, Infraction, Speeding 6-10 MPH, possess/consume open alcohol container

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.