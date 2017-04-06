Panhandle Booking Activity, March 30th – April 5th

Box Butte Co:

-Jeremiah Brungard, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $500-1,500

-Antonio Foot, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Sydni Campbell, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Nathan Dubray, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess consume open alcohol container

-Michael Haver, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd off., Refuse to submit to test, Class 2A Felony, Burglary, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

Dawes Co:

-Bayli Bilby, Infraction, Negligent driving

-Cristian Hulsey, Infraction, Destruction of property

-Abe Yellow Horse, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Kennedy Janis, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Curtis McMann, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.