Panhandle Booking Activity, March 2nd – March 8th

Box Butte Co:

-Michael Kenitzer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Joshua Gamble, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-John Jacobo, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Vicki Smith, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Matthew Osborn, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Jasey Foster, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

Dawes Co:

-Wanda McCormick, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Braden Duncan, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – under 19/1st off.

-Sheila Nowlan, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault cause bodily injury to person

-Toby Phillips, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No elk permit, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Hunt/fish/trap without permission, Closed season-elk

-Shawne Russell, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.